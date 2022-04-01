In the month of Nissan, as we prepare for Passover, we read a special Torah reading named Hachodesh (literally “the month,” which we take to mean “the new moon,” Exodus 12:1–20). Hachodesh contains G-d’s communication to Moses in which He conveys to him the first mitzvah commanded to the people of Israel: to set the Jewish calendar in accordance with the monthly birth of the new moon, and to regard Nissan, the month of the Exodus, as “the head of months.”
The Jewish people had been enslaved in Egypt for many years during which time much was taken from us. What does an enslaved person lack the most? The ability to decide what to do with their time. The Egyptians controlled how we spent our time. Now, as a free people, G-d commanded us to set our calendar including our holiday cycles and when we would come together as a community for festivals.
With all the mitzvot given to the Jewish people, why was this the first mitzvah given? When going from slavery to freedom, the ability to be master of our own time was the most consequential shift to the daily lives of the Jewish people.
And yet, while we are a free people, we don’t just celebrate whenever we like. There is a framework, a calendar, within which we mark time. Today, it is these shared holidays and festivals that connect the Jewish people most.
As we move through the year we make meaning for ourselves and our community. It is in marking this time, and noting the new months, that we understand that our traditions and teachings provide a paradigm to live life with the laws and ethics found in the Torah we received.
Marking time in a Jewish way is a powerful and tangible way to stay connected to our tribal roots and ancestors. As we mark time, we celebrate with the freedom to practice our Jewish way of life and in so doing recognize that we must not take our freedom for granted. Even in the most horrific and oppressive conditions found in the concentration camps of the Holocaust, Jews used very creative ways to mark time and keep the Jewish calendar.
As we celebrate Passover this year, we can keep in mind the importance of marking time in a Jewish way and be inspired to participate in more Jewish moments from this Nissan – head of months – to the next. In my professional role, I am fortunate to participate in marking time for our Jewish holidays each year with our students. I live the Jewish spiral of time with young people who in-spire us to continue to participate and learn together with the sacred calendar that G-d gave to Moses and the Jewish people so many years ago.
I hope the Passover you experience this year is meaningful and can provide you inspiration to last all yearlong.
Sam Chestnut is head of school at The Lippman School in Akron.