Now that the Ten Commandments were given, it’s time to study the broader spectrum of the Torah. Hence, this week’s parshah commences “And these are the commandments that you (Moshe) shall place before them (the Jewish nation) (Exodus 21:1). Then the Torah goes on to enumerate countless laws pertaining to a whole array of social situations, holidays, laws of damages, etc.
Rashi comments that the reason why the Torah reading begins with “And these are ... ” which connotes continuation to a prior discussion, is to teach us that this week’s portion is indeed a continuation to last week’s portion of Yisro. Just as the Ten Commandments in last week’s portion are from Mount Sinai, likewise, the laws in this week’s portion are also from Mt. Sinai. Thus, this week’s portion is indeed a continuation from parshah Yisro.
This is very significant because the vast majority of the commandments in this week’s portion are from the category of the “understandable” laws. The Torah’s guidance in how the Jewish court should rule in the circumstances discussed, is meant to be understood. They are not incomprehensible statutes. When the proper effort is put forth the rulings will be comprehended. Nevertheless, when fulfilling them, it should be because they were given by Hashem at Mount Sinai and not because of the logic and rationale that the laws contain.
This can be the explanation for the next comment of Rashi. Namely, “Why are the laws relating to judgment in continuation to the laws of the mizbai’ach (holy alter)? To teach us that the placement of the judges (of the supreme court) should be next to the Beis Hamikdosh – (the Holy Temple in Jerusalem).”
On a deeper level this can allude to a similar directive, as mentioned earlier. When the Sanhedrin – highest judges in Judaism, are passing a ruling, it should be not only with logic and reasoning. The holiness of the Beis Hamikdosh and the Holiness of the Torah, and of the Commander of the mitzvos, should guide the judges in their holy feat of teaching and directing the nation. Then we can be sure that the instructions will always be completely in line with the true desire of Hashem.
Rabbi Zalman Goldberg is chaplain at Menorah Park in Beachwood.