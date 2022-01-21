One of the most important events in our history is described in detail in this week’s Torah portion, Yitro. The grand event of the giving of the Torah to our people is expressed in the simplified form as the Ten Commandments – the Aseret HaDibrot.
The first set of five commandments are those between G-d and man, and those in the second set are between man and man. However, there seems to be one large exception to this in the form of the fifth commandment, to honor our parents, in that it is between a child and his parent, but yet appears as though it is a commandment to G-d. This unique placement hints at the very high spiritual level of this particular mitzvah.
From the side of the child to the parent, it is incumbent on the child to show both kavod, honor, as well as yirah, deep respect, almost fear in the relationship. And beyond this, they are to care for their parents and make sure they have their basic needs met. Indeed, this is a challenging mitzvah for which our sages do not take lightly, and say the reason why this mitzvah uniquely offers the reward of a long life hints at the very fact it can be very hard and take much energy and “life” from us.
However, from the side of the parent to the child, there is also an aspect of this mitzvah, though somewhat reversed. The parent is there to receive the honor and make the child’s fulfillment of the commandment possible, as well as to teach the child how to properly observe this mitzvah as he goes from youth to adulthood. But, here too lies a great challenge, and one particularly in our society today. Many generations ago, respect for our elders and our leaders was automatic, built into the culture itself and something that could be taken for granted in the home, school and elsewhere. However, in this day and age, our young people do not always follow these rules. We ask, how can we get them to express this honor to their parents?
A great insight into this question lies in a Talmud section in the Tractate Kiddushin. The rabbis tell the details of the giving over of the Ten Commandments by G-d, and immediately as G-d completes His completion of the first commandment, “to not have any gods before Me,” the people question and say G-d is only after his own glory and attention. They are not impressed; even G-d cares about appearances, they say. To this, G-d is silent and just a few commandments later, commands us to honor our parents. And in that moment, the cynics say in fact, maybe G-d is not just doing this for his honor – that he cares to hold up the honor of the parent, too.
What do we learn from this? That even G-d who can undoubtedly expect and ask for his own glory and honor, when He does not receive it, He is quiet. Instead, he goes on to teach how we are to honor through the mitzvah of honoring our parents.
The important lesson is when someone does not receive the honor he deserves, he does not just demand it with force. He moves to build the relationship, to create a relationship of love, warmth and appreciation, and from this will flow the honor and respect.
If this could work for G-d to teach honor, it can also teach parents in this world that the only way to build a sense of honor in our children is to give to them so much love, there is no choice any other way.
