This week’s parsha contains the well known story of the Flood, and details how humanity is saved through the person of Noah. Noah is introduced in a strange fashion, Genesis 6:9 tells us, “Noah was a righteous man; he was blameless in his generation; Noah walked with God.” These appellations are instructive, delineating the reasons why Noah was singled out to escape the fate of the rest of humanity.
That Noah was “righteous” is in direct contrast with the rest of humanity, the very next verse reads “The earth became corrupt before God; the earth was filled with lawlessness” (Genesis 6:10). That Noah “walked with God” seems to connect him to what has come before, as another ancient figure, Enoch, is described in Genesis 5:21 as having “walked with God 300 years.”
But this behavior similarly links Noah to Abraham, who is commanded by G-d in Genesis 17:1 to: “Walk before Me, and be blameless” in all but identical language to that which is used to describe Noah. Seemingly, despite the general depravity of humanity, there are always individuals who are able to rise above their circumstances and escape the negative frameworks they inherit from the corrupt societies which surround them.
That G-d seems to develop special relationships with extraordinary individuals seems to be one of the core massages of the book of Genesis as a whole. But this framework only serves to highlight how radical the Rabbinic approach to the last of the three descriptions of Noah, that he was “blameless in his generation.”
Both Palestinian (Bereshit Rabbah 30) and Babylonian (Sanhedrin 108a) texts, report that ancient rabbis had fundamental disagreements as to how to read this verse. Some insisted that the phrase “blameless in his generation” shows that despite the immorality of the world in which he lived, Noah was nonetheless “blameless” demonstrating why it was that G-d selected him as the fulcrum of this second chance at humanity.
Yet other ancient rabbis read the verse in precisely the opposite way, arguing that “blameless in his generation” describes a person who is only “blameless” when compared to the horrible people who surrounded him. However, had Noah lived in a more moral age, they argue, he might not have stood out. Seemingly G-d grades on a curve when the future of humanity is at stake.
Which is it? Was Noah a truly good person or was he only good in comparison to those around him? Perhaps this is the kind of question is precisely what the Bible wishes us to consider when placing Noah both into his local context and also into the far larger context of Biblical “history” as a whole.
Rabbi Noah Benjamin Bickart, Ph.D. is the inaugural Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Chair in Jewish Studies at John Carroll University in University Heights.