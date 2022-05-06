“The Torah repeatedly demands that we integrate emotion and action. It calls upon us to cultivate an inner state and to manifest that state in concrete actions. The Torah’s goal is a seamless wholeness between feeling and deed.” So writes Rabbi Shaiin held in “The Heart of Torah,” a 2017 book.
Integrating emotion and action, or feeling and behavior, is at the heart of this week’s parasha, Kedoshim. It begins with this instruction to Moshe, “Speak to the entire congregation of Israel and say to them: You shall be holy ...” What follows is an articulation of behaviors and actions that enable a person to lead a sanctified life, a life of holiness. It is a lofty goal to be sure, but as the poet Robert Browning wrote, “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp, or what’s a heaven for?”
Three of the first five ways to pursue holiness include respecting/honoring parents, observing Shabbat, and providing assistance (tzedakah) to the poor and hungry. The first of these places an emphasis on family, the basic building block of society. The second on spiritual practice, a fundamental human need. And the third on how we meet the needs of those within our community.
I’d like to focus on the principle of tzedakah as presented in this parasha. “When you reap the harvest of your land, you shall not reap all the way to the edges of your field, neither shall you gather the gleanings of your harvest. You shall not pick your vineyard bare, nor gather the fallen fruit of your vineyard; you shall leave them for the poor and the stranger.” (Leviticus 19:9-10)
This commandment, or mitzvah, not only informs us what to do, but also how to do it. The rationale for this is obvious. We must not only provide food for the hungry or poor, but we must provide that assistance in a way that is easily accessible to them.
The edges of the field require the least effort to harvest as one doesn’t need to enter the interior of the field. Moreover, the gleanings consist of the produce that has been already been harvested but that has fallen to the ground. The hard work of picking the fruit (or vegetable) has been done but should it fall from the harvester’s hand, it may not be picked up.
Those in need are already compromised by their hunger. They may not have the strength to engage in the demanding task of harvesting. With compassion and kindness the community has a responsibility to provide and care for them.
We are taught not to exploit or defraud others if we are to attain holiness. We must also be fair in judgment, showing no favor to the poor and no deference to the rich when rendering a legal decision.
“Neither insult the deaf, nor place a stumbling block before the blind” also comes from this parasha (Leviticus 19:14). Though this should be patently obvious, the Torah recognizes that despite our innate humanity and our inherent holiness, any one of us may lose our way in treating people properly, especially those with disabilities. How easy it is to be thoughtless.
The deep meaning of this week’s parasha calls upon us to develop our own capacity for holiness by integrating our emotions into demonstrable action. Our holiness may be anchored by what we feel but it is made real by how we behave and act.
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul in Pepper Pike, an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice and celebration of life events.