This week’s Torah portion, Vayigash, resumes after the very dramatic pause at the end of Miketz last week, when Joseph, still only known to his brothers as Pharaoh’s right-hand man, has manipulated them into the very situation they were most fearful of; namely, their youngest brother Benjamin being held as a prisoner in Egypt while the rest of the brothers are free to return to their father in Canaan.
In this highly pressurized moment, Judah, who had promised their father that he would protect Benjamin from harm, steps forward and fervently begs Joseph to accept him in place of Benjamin, as an act of compassion for Judah’s aged father back home who would surely not survive the news of yet another lost son. Joseph is so moved by Judah’s act of selflessness, which also proved his brothers’ moral evolution since they sold him into slavery, that he is compelled to reveal his true identity to them. And they begin planning for the moving the entire family from Canaan down to Egypt.
One textual irregularity that jumps out powerfully in this Torah portion, but which has its origins several portions back in Vayishlach, is the apparently random way that the text refers to the patriarchal father of Joseph and his brothers. We know that he had been given the name Jacob at birth, and that he had received the new name, Israel, after his all-night wrestling match with the mysterious being at the river Jabbok. But even after Jacob is renamed, the text of the Torah continues to go back and forth in terms of which name is used in reference to him; a feature that is particularly pronounced in this week’s portion.
The most extreme example comes from Verse 2 in Chapter 46 just as Jacob is getting ready to leave Canaan and head down to Egypt. As the text says there, “God spoke to Israel in a vision by night, and said, ‘Jacob, Jacob,’ and he (Jacob) answered, ‘I am here’ (hineni). Here, in the very same verse, both names are utilized right next to each other.
There have been many attempts in rabbinic tradition to find literary patterns that explain why one name is used in certain places and the other name in different ones. And of course, among modern biblical scholars, this usage of different names for Jacob is but one of numerous examples that point to a historical editing process that involved weaving a myriad of narrative traditions into the sacred text we now know as the Torah.
But my leaning is to see this textual indecisiveness as hinting at a more general challenge that we all face as human beings. This challenge has to do with our dual capacities for both inner growth and inner regression. If we are fortunate, we will experience at least a few instances in our lives when are graced with deepened insight into the nature of life writ large. The equivalent of Jacob being raised to the level of Israel.
While such experiences can temporarily support our capacity to live more consistently with greater integrity and awareness, very often we find, over time, that we are also subject to being pulled back into less healthy patterns of thought and behavior from earlier stages of life. Recognizing this possibility of regression can hopefully motivate us to work proactively at cultivating our “Israel” nature such that we can stay grounded in a better version of ourselves, and continue to grow, even when confronted with the inevitable challenges that present themselves as we walk through the world.
Rabbi Steve Segar is spiritual leader of Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community, in Pepper Pike.