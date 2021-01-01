Joseph is an emotional guy. Though the text doesn’t share his reactions when his brothers attack and sell him, he cries no less than six times after reuniting with his brothers in Egypt. That includes two times he must leave the room, not ready to blow his cover by crying in front of his brothers but unable to keep it in.
When he can no longer hold back, he finally lets loose in tears heard throughout the land (Genesis 45:1-2), revealing his identity and then reassuring his brothers that he bears no ill will toward them.
He even cries when, after Jacob’s death, the brothers send Joseph a message: Concerned he may not really have forgiven them, and might punish them now that their father isn’t around to see it, they claim that “Your father said to us before his death, saying, thus say to Joseph: Please, forgive your brothers’ sin …” (50:17).
To my mind, their claim is so transparently concocted that I would have expected Joseph more to burst out in laughter than in tears. I can understand the earlier outbursts, but what is it about this moment that gets to him?
Commentators offer a number of suggestions; for instance, that he cried because they brought up a painful subject. Alternatively, Rabbi Yosef Bechor Shor said Joseph’s emotion of the moment was compassion for his brothers – I might call it pity at their desperation. The Netziv argues instead that Joseph cried because he was embarrassed at the very idea of being under suspicion as someone who might take revenge on his brothers; perish the thought!
Each moment of intense emotion in this story, especially Joseph’s outbursts, offers insight into the human side of our venerated ancestors. But the details might still be a mystery. I thought I understood why Joseph cried earlier in the story, but perhaps someone else – bringing different expectations, different experiences, a different personality to the text – would understand things differently.
Offered at least three different possible ways to interpret Joseph’s latest tears, we might be reminded that unless we’re told, we can’t know the reason. The words of the Torah, the humans it portrays and the humans we encounter every day, all contain endless complexity and possibility.
We might be reminded that even if we think we know what we might feel in similar circumstances, we can’t know what’s in another person’s heart unless we ask and listen.
Sarah Rudolph of University Heights is a writer and editor, Jewish educator and director of TorahTutors.org, editor-at-large for Deracheha: Women and Mitzvot and learns online with students all over the world through WebYeshiva.org.