The narrative of this week’s Torah portion, Vayishlach, picks up right where Vayetze left off, in the midst of the process of Jacob and his household returning to Canaan after a 20-year hiatus with his mother’s relatives in Haran.
During that time, he married and fathered 12 children with his two wives and two concubines, and acquired, through divine blessing, and his own ingenuity, a large number of flocks, herds and servants.
The primary drama at the start of the portion involves Jacob’s nervous anticipation of meeting up with his brother, Esau, whose anger had originally motivated him to leave home twenty years earlier, and the preparations he makes for this encounter.
As I wrote in last week’s column, my goal over the course of these several weeks is to celebrate the emphasis on asking good questions within our tradition, as well as the many textual “nooks and crannies” within the Torah, by highlighting one or two of the questions that emerge from a close reading of each parasha.
In Vayishlach, one question that is explored over and over again centers on the mysterious wrestling match in which Jacob engages the night before his meeting with Esau when he’s left alone on the far side of Jabbok River. Who or what is the mysterious, other worldly, being with whom he wrestles throughout that night? One fascinating element of the Torah’s description of that event is that this being is called an “ish,” which of course is Hebrew for “man.” In a section of the Torah where we’ve already encountered angels on several occasions, how should we understand the use of this extremely mundane term for a clearly more-than-mundane individual?
Conversely, even earlier in the portion, we are told that Jacob sends “mal’achim” to greet his brother and assess Esau’s intentions toward him. Now mal’achim in its most generic form simply means messengers, but it’s also the most common word used when describing angels or “messengers of God.”
It strikes me that the text of the Torah is, here too, as it did last week, playing with the notion of a profound overlap, or intersection, of dimensions of reality that we typically imagine to be quite separate from one another. The material and the spiritual, from this perspective, are deeply intertwined, and of necessity, inseparable.
Rabbi Steve Segar is spiritual leader of Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community, in Pepper Pike.