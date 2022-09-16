As a rabbi, I’m often asked by my congregants: Why are the daily and weekly prayers so structured and specific? Following a rigid text-based liturgy seems to devoid the prayers of what should be a heartfelt experience of daily connection and conversation with our Maker.
Struggle as we might, I believe the daily prayers offer a unique opportunity to reach further within ourselves and discover a deeper reality.
The prayers might stay the same, but each day we can become like new people. Approaching the prayers with a new and unique energy can indeed make for a very meaningful experience.
The Torah this week tells us (Deuteronomy 26:16), “This day, the Lord, your God, is commanding you to fulfill these statutes and ordinances, and you will observe and fulfill them with all your heart and with all your soul …”
Our sages comment that enthusiasm toward the mitzvahs should renew each and every day, as if today was the first day we received them. Being mindful, tapping into ourselves and bringing out renewed energy will ensure that we always remain excited about our Judaism.
Albert Einstein once said that “The monotony and solitude of a quiet life stimulates the creative mind.”
Sometimes monotony is good. It’s up to us to allow it to stimulate the mind, the heart, and the soul.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.