And Yaakov gave Esav bread and lentil stew, and he ate and drank, and he stood up and went on his way; and Esav mocked the birthright. (Toldot 25:34)
Our sages tell us that when Esav returned home tired and hungry from his work in the field, it was not because of his labor in the field, but from another sort of work: committing acts of murder, idolatry and adultery. He saw Yaakov cooking stew and asked for some. Yaakov agreed on the condition that Esav sold him the birthright. Esav knew the birthright was valuable, but was more concerned with his hunger, and therefore accepted.
After the sale was complete, the Torah informs us that Esav mocked the birthright. The Da’as Z’keinim explains that the Torah is not merely describing the emotional state of Esav, but rather the reason behind Yaakov’s purchase. Yaakov realized that it was a disgrace for such a holy thing to be in the hands of an evil person like Esav. Imagine how we would feel if we saw a man who owned a sefer torah and used it as a footstool. We would be appalled and outraged. We would do anything at our disposal to get it out of his hands. Yaakov acted in a similar way by purchasing the birthright.
The Da’as Z’keinim quotes R’ Yehudah Hachasid (1150 to 1217) who commented on this verse, “From here you learn that if an evil person has a sefer torah or other mitzvah object in his hand, it is permissible for a righteous person to deceive him and remove it from him.” In other words, just like Yaakov deceived Esav to purchase the birthright, so too it is permissible for us to deceive a wicked man to rescue a sefer torah.
Rabbi Henach Leibowitz asks a basic question: where do we find that Yaakov deceived Esav. He paid him exactly as they made up, and Esav agreed wholeheartedly. He answers, that we tend to think of deceit as an outright lie or misrepresentation. The Torah’s guidelines encompass much more. Esav did not fully appreciate the value of what he had. The birthright granted him the privilege to conduct the service in the Bais hamikdash.
Had he fully understood its value, he would never have sold it for stew. R’ Yehudah Hachasid is teaching us an important lesson in honesty. Even if you do not trick or mislead a seller ,but the seller merely doesn’t understand his objects full value, it is considered deception. Even if the seller is as wicked as Easv and his ignorance of the value of his merchandise is his own fault, we are forbidden to take advantage of his ignorance. Yaakov was permitted to employ this strategy only because of the extraordinary circumstances. Had it been for his own personal gain, he could never have done so, and neither may we.
Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum is the director of programming at Jewish Learning Connection in University Heights.