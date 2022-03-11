You may recall the following scene from the 1989 movie, “Dead Poet’s Society,” featuring Robin Williams. The students at the fictional all boys prep school, Welton Academy, are gathered for an assembly in response to an article published in the school paper demanding that the school admit female students.
The administration did not approve. Suddenly, a phone rings. Charlie Dalton, a student in the crowd, answers the phone and declares, “It’s God (calling), He says we should have girls at Welton!” Of course, the scene is meant to be silly. Yet, this week’s parsha reminds us that the opportunity to answer Hashem’s call is no laughing matter.
At the end of last week’s Torah portion, Moshe completes the assembly of the Mishkan and the Divine Presence fills the holy space. Hashem takes up so much room that there is no room for Moshe inside. At the beginning of parshat Vayikra, we read, “And he called to Moshe, and Hashem spoke to him from the Tent of Meeting.” (Leviticus 1:1) There are two curiosities presented by this first verse. First, the Hebrew is ambiguous. We do not know who specifically placed the call to Moshe. Second, the last letter of the first word in the parsha (Vayikra) is written in our Torah scrolls with a miniature aleph.
Rabbi Hayley Goldstein explains both curiosities in the name of the Me’or Eynayim, (Rabbi Menachem Nachum of Chernobyl, 1730 to 1797). We learn that the small aleph reminds us of the voice of Hashem that can be heard within each of us, calling us to return. Sometimes an aleph, as the first letter in the aleph-bet, is the start of something, even if we are unsure as to what that something is. You may recall that the aleph does not make a sound, only the sound of the vowel supporting it. The aleph represents that unique mix of fear and excitement upon summoning the bravery to start something new.
This mix of emotions is well represented by the anonymous, “and he called” at the beginning of our parsha. Yet, the end of the verse clarifies, “And Hashem spoke to him from the tent of meeting.” The wisest among us grow to realize that it is the Divine calling, desiring our proximity and reassuring us that it is safe to move forward. May we be blessed to hear and answer the call this week. May our proximity to the Divine be a reminder of the obligations that come along with being created in the Divine image.
