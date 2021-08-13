Take a look around our country, our world. There are plenty of things to complain about, and we all do our share of finger-pointing. “It’s that country’s fault; it’s this party’s fault.” I shudder to think about how much of my media consumption revolves around this type of discourse. We might recognize that this isn’t constructive, or worse – that it contributes to a culture of cynicism and tribalism. And yet we do so. Why? Because taking personal responsibility is challenging. Doing so on a communal level might be even harder.
In this week’s Torah portion, parshat Shoftim, we read of a fascinating mitzvah – the eglah arufa. It refers to a case where a corpse is found in an empty field and the murderer is not known. The elders of the closest city must perform a ceremony with the kohanim, the priests, in which they decapitate a calf and proclaim, “Our hands did not spill this blood” (Devarim 21:7). The ceremony continues with a request that God atone for the people and not blame them for this death.
Rabbi Isaac ben Judah Abarbanel, a 15th-century commentator, notes the perplexing nature of this commandment. On one hand, if the city was responsible for this death, how does sacrificing a calf atone for a murdered person? On the other hand, if they are not truly responsible, why do anything at all?
Abarbanel explains that it’s true that the residents of the nearby city didn’t directly cause the murder. And in that sense, this was not their fault. At the same time, this ceremony is meant to make them pause and reflect on what kind of society they have created where the conditions exist that would allow for a murder to take place. The ceremony serves to interrupt the daily routine of their lives, and asks them to consider how they contributed, even indirectly, to a culture like this. For this, they can take responsibility.
That message resonates deeply with me in today’s climate. With plenty of challenges facing us, we could react by ignoring the problem, or assigning blame to others. Or we can internalize the message of the eglah arufa and recognize our communal responsibility to do all that we can to improve our communities.
Rabbi Avery Joel is starting his 14th year at the Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood and beginning his fifth year as the head of school.