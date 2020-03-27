During this time of upheaval, there are many difficult frustrations. One of the particularly difficult things I’ve had to deal with as a rabbi is to tell congregants who wish to recite kaddish for a loved one that unfortunately at this time, we cannot be of assistance in the traditional way. Some are in the year of mourning, some would like to observe a Yahrtzeit, and to all of them I must say: I’m sorry, the Shul is closed.
Our weekly Torah portion, Vayikra, discusses the laws of offerings in the Holy Temple. The Talmud mentions that in the time following the destruction of the Temple, “one who studies the laws of offerings is considered to have brought an offering.” I am therefore dedicating this column to all the would-be kaddish sayers of Cleveland in that spirit. I hope you find some small measure of comfort in the following teaching:
Kaddish is a most peculiar prayer. At a time when a mourner wishes to do something of a spiritual nature in memory of a loved one, the prayer suggested by our sages does not acknowledge the void left behind, and does not mention the departed in any form. Kaddish is entirely a tribute to the greatness of G-d. It consists solely of lofty praises for the Creator and heartfelt imploring for the perfection of Creation
Why?
Kaddish is simply a testament of faith. Kaddish affirms our faith in the justice of G-d’s acts and kaddish invigorates our yearning for global redemption and peace.
By placing the personal loss in the framed context of G-d, a measure of comfort and hope is found. Having motivated this faith and elevated perspective in the first place, the soul of the departed is “credited with the assist,” and this serves as a good merit for the soul in heaven.
While we cannot say kaddish – we are taught of other merits for the soul. There is nothing greater we can do for the departed soul than to accept upon ourselves an increase in good deeds to be done lizchut –”in merit of” – and l’ilui nishmat, “for the elevation of the soul.” The relatives and friends should undertake additional Torah learning, particularly, the study of Mishnah, to give charity, and to increase in good deeds.
May we bring these insights to bear on our current situation, accepting our newfound confinement with dignity and determination, with the hope and faith that “although we are now enslaved, next year we will be liberated.” Amen.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz is director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood.