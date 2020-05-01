This week’s portion introduces a central theme in a Jew’s life – the idea of kedusha, or holiness.
To many people, the word holiness conjures images of people in long robes mumbling prayers all day while practicing different forms of abstinence and self-flagellations. However, the Torah certainly does not imply that idea at all. Rather we are instructed to “be holy because I, your G-d, am holy.” G-d has no physical needs to abstain from. Nor do we ever find self-flagellation by the Almighty. The idea of prayer also does not exist with G-d. So what exactly does holiness mean? If we do not understand what it entails, we certainly cannot strive for it.
Although we are incapable of understanding the essence of G-d, Jewish tradition teaches us that G-d is incorporeal, meaning he has no bodily form or physicality at all. This means that G-d’s actions are dictated purely by His reason and are not influenced by physical desires. When we are instructed to emulate G-d’s holiness, it means that we are to take control of our physical desires and not allow them to control us.
The struggle between the human’s rational understanding and his physical desires is a constant. For example, mind might tell a person that the additional carbs of a piece of cream cake or the pleasure of another alcoholic beverage are just not worth the risk to one’s health.
The body, however, tempts the person with promises of instant gratification. Millions of dollars are spent in the advertising industry to present the images of gratification to fight reason. It must work, because people often concede to these desires against their better judgment. The obligation to be holy means that we must learn to exercise self-control over the vices that threaten to pull us away from living a G-d-like existence.
It is noteworthy that many of the commandments written in this week’s portion are obligations regarding interpersonal relationships, such as theft, lying, gossip and more. This is significant, because holiness is usually associated more with man – and – G-d obligations than they are with interpersonal responsibilities.
In light of our present understanding of holiness, though, we can better see the correlation. Our physical desires are largely self-serving, and they do not take what is beneficial into account. Being holy means that a person must look beyond himself and follow what he knows to be good, rather than what makes him feel good.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum is the co-founder and director of the Jewish Learning Connection, a Jewish outreach organization offering educational classes and study opportunities throughout Northeast Ohio.