Some of the most beautifully appearing patterns in nature can be found on snakes. Observing them, it could sometimes be hard to believe that the perfectly aligned colors are purely natural and not digitally designed.
But unfortunately, snakes still get a bad rap. And it’s not for no reason. Snakes are known to be exceptionally cunning and they use deception to easily hunt for prey and fend off potential predators.
In Jewish teachings, the snake certainly does not have a good reputation. Think the serpent with Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden. It was ultimately the snake’s doing that led to the first sin in this world, bringing death and suffering in its wake.
Yet, the story told in this week’s parsha seems to negate everything we know until now about a snake: The Israelites are stricken by a plague of poisonous snakes, wreaking havoc on the people. G-d tells Moses to carve a snake-like figure out of copper, place it on a pole; whoever was bitten should look at it and will be healed.
The very same snake that brought death to the world would now be used to help heal the people and bring back life.
The Talmud explains that merely looking at the snake was not what brought the cure. It was also about looking “upward”; turning back to G-d in heaven, and recognizing that recovery would come from that direction.
I believe there is an important message in this story:
By looking “upward”; focusing on the blessings in our lives and remembering that ultimately in His trusted hands, while at the same time looking “upward” – at our “north star.” Remain focused on the bigger picture. With the proper attitude and a little help from Above, we can transform our “snake” moments and challenges into a source of life.
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs is director of Chabad of the West Side, along with his wife, Devorah.