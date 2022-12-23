As this week’s Torah portion, Miketz, opens, we find ourselves two years beyond the events of the previous week’s portion, when the imprisoned Joseph had successfully interpreted the meaning of the dreams brought to him by the royal butler and baker. Unfortunately for the baker, his dream foretold his own imminent execution, but the butler was reinstated to his royal position just as Joseph had interpreted that he would be.
The very first action in this week’s portion is again related to dreaming as the Pharaoh has a series of two dreams that none of his own wise men can decipher. At this point, the butler, remembering Joseph’s gift for dream interpretation, steps forward and shares this information with the Pharaoh, who immediately asks for Joseph to be brought to speak with him.
In this first chapter of Miketz, Genesis 41, there’s a subtle shift in the text that occurs when we compare the description of the Pharaoh’s dreams as told by the Torah’s narrative voice at the outset of the chapter (Verses 1-7) and the very similar description that the Pharaoh himself provides to Joseph once he is brought in to supply an interpretation (Verses 15-24). In the version of the dreams that’s narrated in the third person, there’s a succinct description of each one, the first in which the seven sickly cows consume the seven healthy ones, and the second, when the seven sickly ears of grain did the same to seven healthy ears.
But, when this exact same content is replayed in the context of the direct interaction between Joseph and the Pharaoh, there are two additional elements that the Pharaoh includes as he shares his story that were absent from the earlier version. The first is the observation that the Pharaoh makes after he describes the arrival of the seven sickly cows, as he adds, “Such as I’ve never seen in all the land of Egypt.” And then, after he explains that the sickly cows consumed the healthy ones, the Pharaoh comments that, “even after the sickly cows had consumed the healthy ones, it was impossible to see that they (the sickly cows) had eaten them, since they were of the same poor appearance that they had been at the outset.”
This textual dynamic, of two nearly identical sections that nevertheless contain some differences, even (and especially) if they are very subtle, is a classic inspiration for rabbinic commentary and midrash.
While there are certainly many ways that one could interpret these descriptive additions that appear in Pharaoh’s direct dialogue with Joseph about the dreams, they strike me as disclosing the degree to which the Pharaoh feels unsettled by their content. Pharaoh is at pains to make sure Joseph understands the unprecedentedly negative appearance of the sickly cows, and he betrays the shock he feels that the appearance of the sickly cows undergoes no improvement once they have absorbed the presumably substantial nourishment of their bovine compatriots. Overall, this interaction points toward the Pharaoh feeling a very human sense of vulnerability despite being perhaps the most powerful ruler in the world at that time, and of not being afraid to show that vulnerability in public.
We currently live in a culture that still tends to downplay human vulnerability even as it honors competence and self-assuredness. Surprisingly, we might be able to learn a thing or two from this very unlikely role model as we encounter the challenges on our respective life paths.
Rabbi Steve Segar is spiritual leader of Kol HaLev, Cleveland’s Reconstructionist Community, in Pepper Pike.