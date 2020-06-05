Parsha Nasso is usually, but not always, read on the Shabbat following Shavuot.
It is a lengthy Torah reading, where several different subjects are discussed. I would like to focus on the job of transporting the portable sanctuary during the 40 years in the desert. The Levites were assigned the task and it was divided among the three families of the tribe.
The Gershonites had the job of transporting the hangings, the screens and the coverings.
The clan of Merari transported the solid parts of the Tabernacle, such as the posts, the pegs, the poles and the sockets.
The third family of Kohat had the job of transporting the “Klay Kodesh,” the holy vessels, particularly the Ark, which contained the Ten Commandments.
The sedra goes on to describe the equipment used by these three Levitical families to accomplish their tasks. The families of Gerson and Merari were given a certain number of wagons and oxen to transport their assigned parts of the “ohel moade,” the tent of meeting.
With regard to the third family of Kohat, the Torah states, “To the Kohathites, he did not give any wagons or oxen, theirs was the service of the most sacred objects, Bakataf Yisaoo, they carried them on their shoulders.
All the component parts of the Tabernacle were transported by wagons, but the ark which contained the Ten Commandments, had to be carried on the shoulders of the Levites.
In our day, we are bidden not to pull the Torah in wagons behind us, but rather to bear the teachings of the Torah on our shoulders, making those teachings a part of us, touching us through study and through action. This is the teaching that the Kohathites transmit to us in this week’s sedra.
Rabbi Sheldon W. Switkin of Bexley is visiting rabbi at Shaaray Torah Synagogue in Canton.