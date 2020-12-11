Chanukah is upon us, the symbolism of having the Festival of Lights in the darkest time of the year is not lost on us. It is precisely when the days are the shortest and the shadow of night looms so early in the day that we need illumination most.
Enter Chanukah, the holiday that is all about adding light. When we think of the Chanukah menorah, we often think of the eight lights atop the candelabra flickering and dancing, but there is one other candle who stands apart from all the others that I’d like to focus our attention on. The shamash. According to Jewish law the shamash serves an integral function, being that one cannot utilize the Chanukah lights for anything other than the mitzvah itself, so this helper candle does all the “heavy lifting” by lighting the other candles and by providing a light other than the mitzvah light to be used.
The mystics of our tradition often draw a parallel between a flame and our souls. In particular, they share three common traits. Firstly, a small spark or flame will always gravitate toward a bigger flame. Secondly, that the flame always wants to point upward, and lastly, that when a flame is shared, it does not diminish the original light. Rather, it adds more illumination.
Similarly a soul, which is a small spark of Divine energy, is pulled toward holiness and wants to be united with the “big flame” it’s Divine source. Also, the soul is compelled to always go upward, pointing toward the heavens, and finally when one individual inspires or gives to another it does not take away from the original person’s light but adds more goodness and holiness into the world.
This year, when the world seems so dark to so many, let us try to emulate the shamash candle. Stand tall and proud and share our light. Over the next eight days, let’s try to inspire anyone we encounter. Let’s pick up the phone and make a phone call or send a text to brighten someone else’s day. Find a Torah teaching and discuss it with a friend or a family member.
Most importantly, let’s make sure every Jewish individual in Cleveland has the ability to add their own light, Let’s try to commit to making sure every Jewish home has a menorah lit in it’s window this year. If people need a menorah, make a phone call we will make sure to get them one. And let’s make sure that we find a way to inspire ourselves to add more goodness and Holiness into the world in order to inspire others to do the same.
I’d like to wish you a very bright and happy Chanukah.
Rabbi Shlomo Elkan serves as co-director along with his wife, Devorah, of Chabad at Oberlin at Oberlin College.