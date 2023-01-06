This week, we read the last portion in the book of Genesis, parshat Vayechi. Vayechi literally means “and he lived.”
It refers to our patriarch, Jacob, but this portion is actually about Jacob’s death. Why then, is it called, “And he lived?”
Jacob looks back over his full life and delivers his final blessing to his children. He is not concerned about dividing his land, cattle or riches, rather he offers his sons and grandsons an ethical will, sharing important lessons learned over his lifetime. We embrace this same Jewish value today: a person may live on long after their death through the teachings they pass down to others, their children and grandchildren, or perhaps the students and community they nurtured throughout their lifetimes. Although Jacob passes away in this portion, he lives on as a patriarch to our people.
Two people Jacob blesses on his deathbed are his grandsons, Joseph’s sons, Ephraim and Manasseh. The boys are rather obscure biblical characters, yet we hear their names every Friday night when we bless our sons at the Shabbat table. Parents invoke, “May God make you like Ephraim and Manasseh.” Yet, when we bless our daughters we say, “May God make you like Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel and Leah.”
This has led commentators to question, why do we use the names of Joseph’s sons, Ephraim and Manasseh, in the blessing for our sons, rather than the names of our patriarchs? Certainly, Ephraim and Manasseh were good boys, caring brothers, and the first two siblings in the Torah that did not fight over a blessing. They were also good models because they remained true to their grandfather’s heritage, despite the Egyptian culture surrounding them. These are all good reasons to recall Ephraim and Manasseh, yet still it seems a curious choice.
One interesting explanation teaches that Ephraim and Manasseh are used in our sons’ blessing, so Jewish boys need not feel their parents’ love is dependent upon their accomplishments. They don’t have to be great like Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. Parents love their sons simply because they are good children, like Ephraim and Manasseh. However, our daughters, who may be inclined by society’s prejudice, to think that because they are girls, they need not set idealistic goals, our traditional blessing offers them our highest female Biblical role models to emulate – Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel and Leah.
As we conclude the Book of Genesis, we say, “chazak, Chazek, v’nitchazek” – Be strong and let us strengthen one another, and through Jacob’s example, pass down our traditions to the next generation.
Rabbi Sharon Marcus is a rabbi at The Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.