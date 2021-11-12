Talking logic? The daughters are my daughters, and the sons are my sons, and the flock is my flock, and all that you see is mine (31:43).
After 20 years of working in Laban’s house, Jacob fled with his family and possessions, without informing him. Laban was outraged and chased after him. When he caught up with him, an interesting conversation ensued. Laban accused Jacob of stealing his idols; Jacob denied the accusations and allowed Laban to search all his possessions. After searching and not finding anything, Jacob vehemently protested Lavan’s unscrupulous behavior.
“You have searched all my possessions; what have you found from the possessions of your house? Place it right here, between my family and yours and let them decide between the two of us. I have been with you for 20 years; your sheep and goats did not miscarry, and I did not eat any rams of your flock. I did not bring you any killed animals; rather, I took the loss. You claimed it from my hand whether it was stolen by day or by night. During the day, the heat devoured me as did the ice by night, and sleep was held back from my eyes. I have spent the past 20 years in your house: 14 years I worked for your daughters and six years for your sheep, and you changed my wages one hundred times!”
To which Laban responded, “The daughters are my daughters and the sons are my sons, the flock is my flock, and all that you see is mine.”
Rabbi Shlomo Wolbe makes an amazing observation. Jacob had just given a lengthy explanation as to how everything he owned was rightfully his, down to the last penny. Yet Laban did not even acknowledge anything Jacob had said. He simply responded that everything in Jacob’s possession belonged to him.
Wolbe explains that at times, a conflict arises between a person’s intellect and the desires that stem from his bad middos (character traits). In such a situation, arguing logically with the person is useless. Explanations aimed at the intellect will not succeed in changing preconceived notions that are a product of the person’s faulty character traits. Laban simply “did not hear” what Jacob had said, because he did not want to hear. His desire for money would not allow him to process the fact that all of Jacob’s possessions were rightfully his. This is the danger of bad character traits. When a person is entrenched in a mindset stemming from bad character traits, even a completely logical argument might not succeed in causing him to change that mindset.
Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum is the director of programming at Jewish Learning Connection in University Heights.