The story of the biblical Tzaraat ailment has baffled our Jewish sages for millennia. Our Torah portion discusses this phenomenon of skin, clothes and home discoloration with great detail and teaches us how to purify ourselves if afflicted.
The tradition teaches that Tzaraat was a divine communication, miraculous reminder to one who was speaking badly about others. “Just as they caused discord between husband and wife, or between friend and friend, they, too, will sit alone outside the camp (until pure).” (Talmud, Arachin 16b)
Sometimes we wonder, how come we can’t have such open communication with the Divine? Why don’t these miracles happen to us?
The truth is, if you look for it, you’ll see it.
Exactly one month ago, one of our dearest alumni couples had a baby boy.
The baby was premature and they could not schedule the bris until a couple weeks later.
Finally, March 31, the pediatrician gave the OK for a Sunday bris. The scramble began, to find a mohel, hall and caterer as soon as possible.
They finally settled on April 3 at 11 a.m. in New York, where they live.
Not an hour later, we got a text from a dear student who is in medical school here in Cleveland.
Daniel was born in Ukraine, and moved here to the states as a young child. As a tragic result of the remnants of communist influence, his family grew up without any religious practice.
A couple of years ago, he and his girlfriend started attending our Chabad at CWRU for Shabbat, holidays and Torah classes and they’ve become increasingly more involved in Jewish life.
One day, we were all at shul in Cleveland Heights for the bris of the baby of a mutual friend. Turns out, Daniel never had a bris and was very interested to hear what the options were.
He got in touch with the mohel and they have been discussing ideas and scheduling for six months now.
On April 1, exactly one hour after we were informed about the bris in New York, Daniel sent us this message: “Procedure Sunday at 11 here in Cleveland.”
What do you make of that? The only two bris’n ever, that were associated with our Chabad House were both independently scheduled for exactly the same date and time.
It gets better.
Last week, the Torah portion began with these words, “When a woman … gives birth to a baby boy … on the eight day, the flesh of his foreskin shall be removed.”
You can’t make it up. The very day that these two bris ceremonies were scheduled, was the day when we started to study the Torah portion for that week – which opens up instructing our people to perform this very mitzvah.
I believe these moments of Divine Providence and unbelievable coincidences are all over our lives. I often feel like this is G-d communicating with us.
These small miracles are all around us. We just need to look for them and we will see them.
Actually, it gets even better. Despite the covenant of the bris being taught way back in Genesis by the story of Abraham, the Torah repeats it to teach a couple of extra things. One detail is that if the eighth day of a baby’s life is Shabbat, his bris is performed and supercedes the rules of Shabbat.
Turns out, these two students both fulfilled the Commandments and the specific detail, but this verse itself teaches which is that by these two elective ceremonies they could not have been performed on Shabbat.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.