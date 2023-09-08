Have you ever responded with kindness toward someone who acted unkindly to you?
Have you ever acted unkindly to another who reciprocated with kindness?
If so, how did it make you – or them – feel?
The human tendency to respond in kind, whether with kindness or unkindness, is a common aspect of our behavior. This measure-for-measure response can be seen in how we react to others. When someone treats us kindly, we often reciprocate with kindness, and vice versa.
In parshat Nitzavim, Deuteronomy 30:1, on Moses’ final day on earth, he encourages the Jewish people about the future: “When all these things befall you – the blessing and the curse that I have set before you … and you return to your God, and … heed God’s command with all your heart and soul. ...”
The Baal Shem Tov raises an interesting question: It seems most common for people to return to God during challenging times. Why would people return to God when blessings and good fortune befall them?
The explanation lies in the verse (Psalms 94:1) “God (YHVH) is a G-d of retribution”: The name of God used here, YHVH, represents God’s infinite mercy and kindness. Why, then, is it linked to retribution? This paradoxical “revenge” is actually a form of divine blessing that prompts our return to God.
To illustrate, the Baal Shem Tov shares a Midrashic parable about a villager who initially disrespected a benevolent king but later experienced the king’s overwhelming kindness and generosity. The more kindness the king showed, the more the villager regretted his past actions. Similarly, recognizing the boundless love and blessings God bestows upon us leads to our desire to reciprocate, returning to God in gratitude, observing God’s Torah ways.
The Lubavitcher Rebbe expands on this, urging people to respond to others’ unkindness with love and extraordinary kindness. I like to call this “sweet revenge.”
True Ahavat Yisrael – love for fellow Jews, says the Rebbe, emphasizes our unity. We are all truly one entity. Just as one hand doesn’t need to punish or forgive the other in a single body, we should recognize our essential interconnectedness, avoiding the need for forgiveness.
By responding with unwarranted kindness toward others, we can create a cycle of positive reciprocity, fostering a deeper connection with both fellow humans and God. This profound message carries special significance as we prepare for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, serving as a poignant reminder to nurture a spirit of love and forgiveness in our interactions with others, mirroring the behavior we hope to see from God towards us.
Rabbi Chayim B. Alevsky works with Chabad of Cleveland.