My family has very recently moved to the Cleveland area and we are so excited to be part of this incredible Jewish community. From socially distant hospitality to the general care and kindness that is so quintessentially Midwestern, we are finding ourselves right at home. How lovely it is to be in Cleveland.
Mah tovu ohalecha Ya’akov, mishk’notecha Yisrael
How lovely are your tents, O Jacob, your dwellings, O Israel
These words, from Numbers 24:5, come from the non-Israelite prophet, Balaam, who is hired by Balak, a non-Israelite king, to curse the Israelites. But, upon seeing the gathering spaces of the Israelite community encamped tribe by tribe, Balaam’s intended curses emerge from his mouth as blessings instead.
Balaam, inspired by the spirit of God, cannot help but offer his exclamation of appreciation at the community of Israelites. And so, this expression of wonder in this week’s Torah portion, Chukat-Balak, becomes the set of words traditionally recited upon entering into a synagogue, or sung at the beginning of a communal worship service. In fact, these words begin a much longer prayer (a found poem of sorts, composed of various verses from the Psalms) that is a way of celebrating our entry into a prayerful community.
It’s been many months since most of us gathered together in formal communal worship. And even if we have gathered, we haven’t assembled inside our usual prayer spaces in our typical manner. Now, with masks and wide spaces between us, we long for that feeling of communal gathering, that feeling of being beside our tribe, encamped cozily in our prayer spaces.
Sacred spaces are important, from the traveling Mishkan (Tabernacle) that the Israelites carried through the wilderness, to the ancient Temple in Jerusalem, and beyond. Like the builders of our Mishkan, we strive to create spaces where we can feel God’s presence. And, Judaism holds that God’s presence is everywhere – we even symbolize it in the way we shake the lulav in every direction at Sukkot. Our tradition teaches us that even our homes are sacred places: each one a mikdash me’at, a small sanctuary. Even though we can’t gather together the way we might like to, this period of physical distancing has brought the opportunity to reconnect with Judaism at home, and to recognize the presence of God wherever we may be.
As a new Cleveland resident, I may not get to enter into the formal Jewish prayer spaces of this community just yet. But even so, as my family and I settle in here, we express in awe and wonder: mah tovu, how lovely it is to be part of this sacred community.
Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum is the lower school director at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.