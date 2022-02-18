In our portion this week, Moses descends Mount Sinai with the tablets containing the Ten Commandments and sees the people worshiping a golden calf they have built in his absence. He is angered and shocked and smashes the tablets. Eventually, God summons him back up the mountain and instructs him to prepare a second set of tablets, upon which will be inscribed the commandments, which Moses will then deliver intact to the Israelites.
Our tradition teaches us that the Israelites picked up the pieces of the tablets and mourned their loss and began to repent their behavior. Rashi comments that Moses came down from Sinai with the second set of tablets on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, and the Israelites were given a second chance. Rabbi Yosef taught that “both the tablets and the fragments of the tablets were deposited in the Ark” (BT Bava Batra 14b). The Israelites carry the two sets with them, recognizing that both were sources for guidance and inspiration in their lives.
And what about Moses? Upon seeing the people’s behavior, he smashes the tablets … and then has to deal with the consequences of their –
and of his own – behavior. He could have fully given in to despair and decided that this was the end of the story. He could have tried to pick up the broken pieces and attempted to reassemble the tablets. But he did neither.
He dealt with what he could, turned to the people and said: “Ulai – Perhaps – I will gain forgiveness for your sin” (Ex. 32:30), turned around and headed back up the mountain. Indeed, Moses comes back with a new set of tablets and forgiveness.
“Perhaps” offers the possibility that we need not be trapped in only one set of circumstances, only one set of disappointments, only one set of broken tablets. There are other possibilities that can lead to wholeness. We carry our disappointments, our brokenness, with us wherever we go; but there is room for more. If there was room in the Ark for both the broken and the whole, there is also room in our hearts for the disappointments, for the losses, and for the successes and the beautiful moments in our lives. Our disappointments do not have to define our entire lives. There are also moments of “perhaps;” moments that compel us to climb back up the mountain and begin again.
Rabbi Enid C. Lader is the rabbi at Beth Israel-The West Temple in Cleveland and is the president of the Greater Cleveland Board of Rabbis.