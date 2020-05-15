Trying to make sense of the enormity of the tragedy of the Holocaust is beyond a mere mortal’s mind. Some survivors lost their faith in a G-d who could have allowed 6 million Jews to perish. The ones who maintained their faith were forced to conclude that we cannot fathom the depth of G-d’s mind.
But although we dare not think we can judge the propriety of how G-d interacts with His creation, there is explicit precedence to G-d visiting Holocaust-like punishment upon the Jewish people in this week’s Torah portion.
We tend to think of G-d as a heavenly, loving and doting grandfather, who only showers mankind with endless kindness and forgives all misdeeds. However, that is not quite the image the Torah gives us. It is true that G-d showers abundant kindness upon man and patiently awaits his repentance, but there are also serious repercussions for sin.
The Torah promises if the Jewish people fulfill G-d’s commandments they will be rewarded a peaceful life, material bounty and success. If, however, they fail to observe the commandments, G-d promises retribution. The land will not yield its produce, and the people will face terrible persecution, both by the hands of their enemies, as well as by so-called natural disasters. The Torah is quite graphic in its portrayal of the horrible details of the suffering inflicted upon the nation.
Although we cannot always understand why G-d allows specific suffering in the world, the Torah informs us that sometimes it comes as punishment. Man was given the free will to choose to follow G-d’s will or to defy it. There are consequences for his choices, and the Torah does not shy away from informing us of both the rewards and punishments for our choices. The greatest joy and blessing in the world come as reward for following G-d’s precepts. Transgressing those precepts brings the greatest curses.
Some might find this disturbing, but it is really quite sensible. Imagine a tightrope walker carefully balancing himself as he crosses the wire a hundred feet high. With even one misstep, he could lose his balance and fall to a tragic end. Yet, it is precisely that knowledge of possible danger that makes the walk so thrilling and the success so gratifying.
The fact that transgressing the Torah carries so much punishment makes the effort so meaningful and the fulfillment so rewarding. G-d places the choice before man to choose either good or evil, life or death. It is a weighty choice, but it shows His trust and appreciation of man’s capabilities in making the right decision.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum is the co-founder and director of the Jewish Learning Connection, a Jewish outreach organization offering educational classes and study opportunities throughout Northeast Ohio.