Congratulations. You made it. Bubby is smiling ear to ear. Mom shed a small tear when they called your name, and dad videoed as you walked across that stage.
This past week we had graduation for the seniors at Miami University. Mixed feelings is the best way to express what the students go through. After all, they just spent four amazing years, making friends for a lifetime and learning so much. They even successfully navigated COVID-19. Against all odds, they had an in-person opportunity to wear those caps and gowns and show their achievements to the world.
As a campus rabbi, one question I’m often asked is how my job might be different than that of a pulpit rabbi. While the main difference perhaps is that I don’t officiate at bar mitzvahs, weddings or funerals very often, living on campus definitely has its own set of highs and lows.
Highs are the times when 300 students celebrate Purim together, and enjoy what it means to be Jewish. Or the time when we were able to unite a student with his father who he has been out of contact with for 12 years, just in time for his graduation.
Then there are the lows. When students become close as family, and then graduate. While we are so happy for them, and look forward to staying in touch, we still don’t get to see them for Friday night Shabbat dinner, or just a random Wednesday, to say hi and shoot some basketball with the kids.
What’s fascinating and inspiring is to listen to what the students have planned for “the real world.” More and more I hear students say, when asked their plans: “I want to do something that will make a difference!” They’re not just thinking about themselves, but about the bigger picture. We must be doing something right, and living in a special time for young adults to be striving toward that.
For some it means to become a teacher; for others, to work in a non-profit. Truthfully, whatever they choose, making a difference is on their minds.
There is a famous teaching of the Lubavitcher Rebbe: “In each journey of our lives, we must fully be where we are. We may only be passing through on our way to somewhere else seemingly more important. Nevertheless, there is purpose in where we are right now.”
So, yes, we have to say goodbye to our seniors. But having the privilege of witnessing the next generation of Jewish leaders focused on living a purposeful life, is priceless.
Rabbi Yossi Greenberg is the campus rabbi at Miami University in Oxford. Along with his wife, Mushka, they founded Chabad of Oxford in 2013.