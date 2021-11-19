Jacob was left alone, and a man wrestled with him until the break of dawn. (Genesis 32:25)
After helping his wives and children cross the Yabok River, Jacob returned back to the other side of the river. Rashi cites a Midrashic comment that Jacob had forgotten some small earthenware pitchers and returned alone to fetch them. The commentaries ask a simple question: Jacob was a wealthy man. He had earned tremendous wealth working for 20 years in the house of Laban. Why would he leave his family and go through the burden and hassle to retrace his steps to cross the river again, just to retrieve a few small earthenware pitchers? Was it worth his time and effort?
The answer is that to a great person there is no such thing as something being too small or trivial. A small-minded person does not appreciate small things. But the truth is that every one of a person’s possessions has value and meaning. The time and effort one spends working to gain possessions lend value to the possessions themselves. Every penny represents minutes and hours of effort, which in turn is life. If G-d was gracious enough to grant a person something of value, he should be sufficiently appreciative to safeguard it.
The Steipler Gaon, one of the leading sages in the last generation, was known to be very careful not to waste anything. Once, when building his sukkah, he hammered out some bent nails from previous years. The Steipler’s son, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, asked him, “Father, is it really worth the time it takes to straighten out bent nails, rather than using new ones? After all, wouldn’t your time be better spent studying Torah?”
The Rav answered his son, “Every mitzvah requires time and effort to fulfill it. There is a mitzvah in the Torah not to be wasteful (Deuteronomy 20:19), and that also requires time and effort. It’s worth the time to show our appreciation for what has been given to us.”
Rabbi Yossi Nisenbaum is the director of programming at Jewish Learning Connection in University Heights.