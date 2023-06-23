Moses had already handled the aftermath of Dathan and Aviram’s incitement of the people during the golden calf. He’d dealt with complaints on water and food that seemed to border on mutiny, and he had just beat back a groundswell of opposition led by 10 of the spies.
But in Korach, Moses faces his first organized, credible rebellion and challenge to his leadership. Korach might have been one of the first, but he surely would not be history’s last close relative to try and usurp the throne.
Korach though had apparently not read Margaret Thatcher’s quote on power. “Being powerful,” the Iron Lady noted, “is like being a lady. If you have to tell me you are, you aren’t.”
But Korach’s quest for power was also off base for another reason. As Lord Jonathan Sacks, the late Chief Rabbi, writes, the reaction by Moses to Korach’s demands is a stark contrast to his response when Eldad and Meidad are prophesying to the people. Alerted by Moses’ son, Joshua demands the prophets be put to death. Moses replies, “Are you jealous for my sake? Would that all the Lord’s people were prophets and that the Lord would put his spirit on them.”
For Korach, and his followers (who did not include his own children, but that’s a d’var Torah for a different time), Moses demands Divine wrath and retribution that, in Tolkien-esque terms is both swift and terrible.
As Sacks explains, Korach wanted power. Moses, however, desired influence. In another Tolkien-esque reference, power cannot be shared with others. The more power I give away, the less of it I have. But if we influence people, then our own influence grows. There are those with many direct reports who can’t change a light bulb. There are those with no real title or office and no one to work for them whose impact is great.
Moses is teaching us to ignore power and wield influence. It’s a worthwhile lesson that’s true in our homes, our communities and in our professional lives.
Howie Beigelman is president and CEO of Ohio Jewish Communities, based in Columbus and serving all of Ohio.