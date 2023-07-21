Jack walked into the shul on his dad’s yahrzeit to say kaddish. He glanced at the translation of kaddish and to his surprise it didn’t mention anything about death or the departed. After services were finished, he approached the rabbi with a puzzled look.
“Why do we recite the kaddish on behalf of the departed? It seems to have nothing to do with death?”
With a warm smile, the rabbi explained the reason kaddish was instituted on behalf of the departed. “In ‘Ethics of the Fathers,’ it states, ‘Everything that G-d created in His world, He did not create but for His glory (Avos 6:11).’ When a person passes on, part of God’s glory is diminished so-to-speak. In order to fill that void in the world we bring glory to God’s name by reciting kaddish.”
Jack was a little embarrassed to ask his follow up question, but he felt he needed to understand. “Rabbi, not everyone lives a Godly lifestyle. I have known some people who didn’t seem to bring much glory to God in their lifetime. What void did their death create that needs to be filled?”
“Jack,” responded the rabbi, “I appreciate the question. If you take a look in the first chapter of Devarim, verse 10, you will notice the Jewish people are compared to stars. This is not the only time we are compared to stars, but take a look at what it says, ‘The Lord, your God, has multiplied you, and behold, you are today as the stars of the heavens in abundance.’ Moses is delivering his final speeches to the Jewish people, and he reminds us of our likeness to the stars. This was somewhat of a departing message.
When you look up at night and see the shine of those twinkling stars, they appear so tiny in the sky. Each star adds a bit of light in the dark night sky. In truth, what you are observing is only a sliver of the reality of a star. A star is massive, in fact, many stars are much larger than our entire planet.
This applies to how we observe people as well. Kaddish reminds us that yes, every single Jew who passes on creates a void of Godliness and the world is lacking because of that. Jack, when you come here to recite kaddish you are helping fill the void that your dad’s soul has left. May his memory be a blessing.”
With tears in his eyes, Jack thanked the rabbi and headed to work.
Rabbi Menachem Tenenbaum is the associate regional director of Central East NCSY (formerly known as the National Conference of Synagogue Youth). He recently authored his debut book “Three Steps Forward,” a book about Jewish prayer.