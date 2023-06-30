While praying in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem this past winter, I experienced a peculiar feeling. Thanks to jet lag, I must have gotten to the wall around 5 a.m. and began to wrap tefillin and pray. At about 5:33, the various groups praying reached the Amidah, silent devotion. At that point, I closed my eyes to better concentrate on my conversation with the Almighty and that’s when it happened.
Upon closing my eyes, I didn’t see myself as though I was in Jerusalem, or even Israel for that matter. My imagination took me to University Heights, to the place I pray most mornings. It was as if I was transported to a place thousands of miles away. I was thrilled that my mind brought me back to Ohio, not because I love our wonderful state, but because of a lesson I learned many years ago.
In parshat Balak, we read about an episode of a nation hiring a hitman to disrupt the Jewish people. Balak hired Balaam to curse the Jewish nation. After a detailed account of their negotiations Balaam stands upon a mountain facing the Jews and he attempts to curse the nation. After failing to succeed he tries facing a different direction and then changing locations but much to his chagrin he couldn’t seem to curse the Jewish people.
Facing new directions and switching locations came from a lack of understanding how prayer works. Prayer and in his case accessing the power of a curse is dependent on deep inner intention. In fact, our sages call prayer, “the service of the heart.” Successful prayer is achieved by accessing our inner emotions and connecting to the Almighty with deep concentration.
If a person feels they are not being heard in prayer, they should attempt to focus inward and access themselves before focusing on their location. We should of course set ourselves up for success and pray in a spot that is conducive to focus and concentration without distractions but beyond that, the work is internal.
The Talmud (Tractate Berachos 6b) states, “Anyone who establishes a set place for his prayer, the God of Abraham will be a help to him.” Having a set space to pray allows our prayers to reach great heights. Each time we pray in the same spot we have the opportunity to dig deeper and reach within ourselves to connect with the prayer. Praying is not about the external factors as much as the internal factors.
Rabbi Menachem Tenenbaum is the Associate Regional Director of Central East NCSY (formerly known as the National Conference of Synagogue Youth).