“Time, time, time. See what’s become of me, while I looked around for my possibilities. ...” So wrote Paul Simon in the song, “A Hazy Shade of Winter,” from Simon and Garfunkel’s double-platinum 1968 album, “Bookends.” Time, and how we measure it, is at the heart of Shabbat this week.
In addition to Vayak’hel-Pekudei, the regular parasha, there is an additional reading from the Book of Exodus, Chapter 12. It is from this reading that the special name for this Shabbat, Shabbat HaChodesh, is derived. “This month shall mark for you the beginning of the months; it shall be the first of the months of the year for you.” (Exodus 12:2)
Tradition teaches that this is the first commandment given to the Israelites and its full meaning is an essential element in the formation of the Jewish people. It is no small matter that we were granted authority to measure and keep track of time, thus determining the observance of Jewish holidays and festivals.
Calendrical calculations depend upon the determination of the start of each new month. But, as the Bard might say, therein “lies the rub.” Each new month in the Jewish calendar begins with the new moon, however, the new moon cannot be seen. It is known as the invisible phase of the lunar cycle. Historically, expert moon watchers were needed to testify when the new moon occurred in order to ensure that the holidays were observed on the correct day. Accuracy and precision were essential.
For many centuries already we have relied upon astronomy to tell us the exact timing of the lunar cycle and the invisible appearance of the new moon. Yet the importance of measuring our time is still paramount. Consider this: Are we careful and precise in how we use our time? What do we do with the minutes, hours, days and years afforded us? To paraphrase Rabbi Jacob Rudin, do we make our corner of the world a little better because we are in it? Do we use our time so that it can be said that rather than life being good to us, we were good to life?
Time is a finite resource of infinite value. Once tomorrow comes, today can never be relived. The clock will keep ticking and time, though it cannot be banked, can be squandered. Shabbat HaChodesh teaches us to focus not simply on how we measure time, but how we treasure time. This Shabbat’s Torah reading directs us to be deliberate in how we make best use of our time.
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul (theshul.us), an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice, and celebration of life events.