Olympians train for years in order to compete in an event that lasts just a few seconds. Days, months and years of intense practice and discipline are the basis of an athlete’s training regimen filled with rituals and special clothes. Judaism is not so different. We have our special clothes and rituals galore guided by the 613 mitzvot and so many more customs. One Olympic event is weightlifting, lifting a heavy bar high above one’s head, and training of course involves a lot of bench presses in the gym.
Well, in Judaism, we also have a way to the raise the bar, to lift ourselves up every time we eat. It is called benching in Yiddish or reciting Birkat Hamazon, the Grace after Meals. I would like to offer an Olympic challenge to all of us, not to bench press more but to press benching more. A way to gain strength in the gym is not simply by increasing the amount of weight one lifts but better by increasing the reps (the repetitions or the number of lifts at a certain weight).
The same guiding principle works for us spiritually. The more reps, the more times we take the time to pause and thank G-d for our food, we gain more appreciation for the good in our lives and raise ourselves closer to G-d. Alan Morinis in his contemporary Mussar book, “Everyday Holiness,” explains that we too often take the good for granted in our lives. We are so used to our gifts that we don’t see them anymore because they are typical and unremarkable. We should have an attitude of gratitude with mouths filled with platitudes (called Hakarat HaTov in Hebrew).
We learn the source for Birkat HaMazon in this week’s Torah portion Eikev: “When you have eaten your fill, give thanks to the L-rd your G-d for the good land which G-d has given you.” (Deuteronomy 8:10) After a nice meal, we were taught by our parents to thank one’s host. We thank our ultimate host, the Provider of All, G-d.
The Rolling Stones claimed that they got no “Satisfaction!” As the Torah instructs us, “When you eat, you shall be satisfied and bless.” We are reminded that we should appreciate what we have, whether it is a simple meal or a lavish feast and share it with others. Pirkei Avot teaches, “Who is rich? One who is happy with one’s portion.” May we find satisfaction in our lives, sharing our bounty and giving thanks to G-d by pressing benching.
