And (the Almighty) took Abraham outside and said to him, “Look up, please at the heavens and count the stars, if you are able to count them!” And He said to him, “So too, will be your descendants!” (Genesis 15:5)
Rabbi Yisrael ben Eliezer, The Baal Shem Tov, the founder of the Hassidic movement, explained that the descendants of Abraham are like the stars. Though we see the stars from a great distance and they appear as tiny specks, in reality they are gigantic. So too, in this world many people may appear to be small and unimportant, but in reality they possess greatness.
When we look at a person, we need to see their potential to become a shining star. Everyone has some unique ability, talent, quality, or passion. The greatest gift we can give someone is to help that person see their own greatness and unique potential to shine.
The story is told about a man down on his luck. He was collecting donations outside the subway station. When someone would give him a dollar bill he would give them a pencil in return for their gift. One day, a man rushing to catch the subway threw down a dollar and started hurrying off. The recipient ran after the man and said, “You forgot your pencil.” The man responded, “I didn’t realize you were a merchant.”
A few years later, this same businessman was standing in front of a newspaper stand. The person behind the counter asked, “Do you remember me?” The businessman said he didn’t. “I’m the fellow you called a merchant. Up until that moment, I never saw myself as a merchant. But from that day on, I looked at myself differently and today I own two newspaper stands.”
We don’t know the impact our words can have on another person. A kind word, an encouraging word can change someone’s life. We all need to see each other as shining stars with unlimited potential and understand our words can truly make a difference.
Rabbi Chaim Feld is Co-Director of Aish Cleveland. He recently launched Clean Speech Cleveland, a community-wide education and awareness campaign to foster unity through the practice of Jewish mindful speech. The Cleveland Jewish News is part of the initiative.