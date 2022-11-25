The latter part of this week’s Torah portion describes Isaac preparing for his death. Rebecca, Isaac’s wife, hears him instruct their son, Esau, to hunt some venison and prepare a meal for him and afterward Isaac will give him his blessing before he dies. Rebecca, who is a prophetess, calls Jacob, their other son and tells him to bring her goats from the flock which she will prepare as a meal. Afterward, he is to bring the meal to Isaac, and impersonate his brother in order that he receive the blessings in his brother’s stead.
Jacob, afraid to do that, responds that his brother Esau is a hairy man while he is smooth-skinned. “Perhaps my father will touch me and bring a curse on me instead of a blessing,” he said. Rebecca, however, prevails and Jacob, now wearing goat skins on his arms, goes into his father.
Isaac, who was blind, asks him though, “How are you back so quickly?”
Jacob’s response is, “Because G-d arranged it for me.”
Still uncertain, Isaac says to Jacob, “Come close, so I can feel you, my son, whether you are indeed Esau or not?”
When Jacob draws close to his father, Isaac remarks, “The voice is Jacob’s voice, but the hands are Esau’s hands.” Isaac then eats the meal and blesses Jacob.
The Rabbis note that the reason Isaac thought the voice was Jacob’s was because he had attributed his quick return to G-d’s help. This was not language Esau used; he did not attribute his successes to G-d. This was how Jacob spoke. We see very clearly here how the words we use help to define us. The words we say and how we say them define who we are. Angry hurtful words define an angry hurtful person. Kind, considerate words define a kind, considerate person.
There is a story told about a man named Moshe who worked at a slaughterhouse. Every morning Moshe would greet the guard at the entrance of the plant with a big smile and a warm hello. At the end of the day Moshe would also wish the guard a good evening with his sincere smile. One day, someone accidentally locked Moshe into one of the freezers. Unable to open the freezer or contact anyone, Moshe realized that he probably would not survive the night. An hour later, after having given up all hope, the door was suddenly opened and Moshe heard his name being called. It was the guard at the front desk. Moshe with thankful tears streaming down his face asked, “How did you know to come looking for me?”
The guard responded, “I knew you hadn’t left the building because you always say goodnight to me with that big smile. I couldn’t leave without checking the building for you.”
Sometimes our words can have an even greater impact on things than we can imagine. The words we speak define who we really are and our relationships with others.
Rabbi Chaim Feld is co-director of Aish Cleveland. He recently launched Clean Speech Cleveland, a community-wide education and awareness campaign to foster unity through the practice of Jewish mindful speech. The Cleveland Jewish News is part of the initiative.