Deep into the 10 plagues, Parshas Bo starts off by telling us, that Hashem sent Moshe Rabeinu to warn King Pharaoh of the upcoming eighth plague, “Let my people go, for if you won’t let them go, I am going to afflict your country with locusts.” (Exodus 10:4)
This verse elicits the well-known question; the first verse of Parshas Bo already states that “G-d has hardened King Pharaoh’s heart,” which is the reason why Pharaoh refused to allow the Jewish nation to leave Egypt. Once Hashem had already programmed Pharaoh in this way, Pharaoh seemingly had no free choice. He acted according to the hardened heart Hashem had given him. How can Pharaoh be punished for not allowing the Jewish people to leave Egypt?
Perhaps we can shed light on this, through an idea expressed by the Ba’al Hatanya in the Epistle of Repentance (Chapter 11). He writes that although “There are those who do not receive divine assistance in repenting,” (Tractate Yoma 85: b) (i.e. one who relies on repentance while committing a sin) if one overcomes their instinct and inclination, and commits themselves to complete repentance, then that person’s teshuva will be accepted by Hashem.
If we apply this rule to King Pharaoh, we understand why he can be punished for not releasing the Jews from bondage when Hashem conditioned pharaoh to act as such. Even though Pharaoh had a toughened heart, Pharaoh still had the option to overcome that instinct, and to do what was right. For not going through the bother to make the appropriate internal changes in order to make the right decision, Pharaoh was punished.
This provides incredible encouragement for each and every one of us. If King Pharaoh, who acted so wickedly toward the Jewish nation by mercilessly enslaving them etc. was nonetheless afforded the opportunity to overcome all odds and repent and release the Jews from Egypt, how much more so for us, possessed of a Jewish soul, we certainly always have the prospect to make amends. Even if the trend seems to be going in a negative direction, we have the internal power to turn it around.
Rabbi Zalman Goldberg is chaplain at Menorah Park in Beachwood.