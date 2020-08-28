This week’s Torah portion, Ki Tetzei, “When You Go Forth,”Deuteronomy 21:10-25:19, is filled with laws. In fact, 74 of the Torah’s 613 commandments are contained within it outlining the rules and regulations dealing with the individual and family, communities and neighbors.
There are laws regarding lost property, treatment of a mother bird and her eggs, sowing mixed seeds, prohibition of plowing, pairing an ox and a donkey and of mixing linen and wool in clothing. My word limit prevents me from listing them all, but there is one that stood out to me in my work this week while officiating a funeral. Chapter 21:23 says, “You may not allow his body to remain on the gallows overnight, but you must bury it on the same day.” ... Respecting each other and God, our tradition reminds us of the dignity of the human body and life. We have a full range of holy consciousness raising from birth extending throughout the life cycle which include rituals of death, burial and mourning.
Recently, I had the distinct honor to officiate the funeral of a decorated military veteran at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery located in Seville in Medina County. The 273 acres are serene, lush and manicured with rows upon rows of grave markers in perfect symmetry honoring this country’s fallen heroes. Standing together in complete silence, masked and socially distanced, we each paid a silent tribute to this family’s loved one as the members of each of the armed services offered a 21-gun salute, the bugler played “Taps” and concluded with the ceremonial folding and presentation of the American flag to the family.
This tableau gave me pause to think of those who lost loved ones during this pandemic, many of them dying alone and frightened, surrounded by doctors and nurses standing in for their own family in their last moments. Our tradition offers us many rituals and ways to assure dignity to those who have passed and to comfort and ease us during the days of mourning. Even today, with private services and virtual shiva, we offer the highest kavod, honor, to our dead as the Torah commands us. These are challenging times and as we go forth, I pray that we continue to fill our days with compassion, caring and Godliness in all that we do.
Cantor Laurel Barr is an independent cantor working with Celebrating Jewish Life and Menorah Park, an educator and a lifecycle officiant in the community.