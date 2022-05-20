Growing up as a native son of the city of Philadelphia, I have always had an appreciation of our country’s Colonial period. It was a time of powerful events and important documents. It seemed like almost every school year we would go on a field trip to Independence Hall and the surrounding historical sites.
The Liberty Bell was always a favorite stop. Most famous as “the bell with a crack in it,” more importantly it is stamped with a quotation taken directly from this week’s parasha, “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” (Leviticus 25:10)
This passage comes from a section in Leviticus that discusses the observances of the Jubilee year, marked every 50 years. The Hebrew word, “dror,” is most often translated as liberty or freedom or release. Jewish interpretation of the Torah (over the centuries and millennia) put into practice a variety of rules that set out how that proclamation of liberty was to be instituted.
However we may translate “dror” and whatever the specific regulations to actualize it, at its core this Torah commandment focuses on human freedom. Indentured or enslaved people were to be set free. Land ownership rights were transferred to prevent permanent impoverishment. The act of allowing land to lie fallow is an expression of human freedom as it runs counter to the natural behavior within an agricultural society.
The lens of social justice is one important way to understand the Torah’s teachings. Though we may live in a world vastly different from the one our biblical ancestors inhabited, the Torah’s affirmation of justice, equity, fairness and freedom still serves as a foundation of Jewish ethics.
Sadly, we find ourselves living in a time in which human freedom is threatened and diminished. If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down abortion rights, as it appears ready to do, its ruling will be in direct conflict with Jewish teachings and law. As Jews our religious freedom will de facto be violated.
The racist massacre that occurred in the neighboring city of Buffalo last Shabbat was an attack on our human freedom. Its target was African Americans, but we understand that the hate that drove it was the same hate that led to the killing at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, another neighboring city, in 2018. We know that racism and antisemitism are conjoined twins.
These events (and there are so many more) call upon us to establish liberty and justice for all. We cannot allow this idea to be just a hollow pledge. This week’s Torah portion tells us to proclaim throughout the land for everyone who resides in it. It is an unequivocal commandment.
As each of us takes on our obligation to work for human freedom I hear Hillel’s teaching ringing in my ears, “If not now, when?”
Rabbi Eddie Sukol directs The Shul in Pepper Pike, an independent organization that reaches out to individuals and families interested in enlivening their Jewish identity and observance through study, spiritual practice and celebration of life events.