One scorching summer day, I walked outside and said hello to Aaron, the head of maintenance of the building NCSY rents space from. After saying hello, I noticed Aaron was raking large mounds of grass. I inquired about what had happened as he doesn’t usually do the grass cutting. He told me for some reason the landscaper left piles of grass everywhere. And then he said the most impressive thing, “I know complaining is not going to get the grass cleaned up, but raking will.” Simple, mature, to the point.
A second story. Without indicting anyone, let’s just say I was involved in a particular organization a few years back. One day I overheard someone, we’ll call him Max, speaking negatively about the leader of the said organization. He was disgruntled about what he assumed the leader of the organization would decide. Everyone he was speaking to was involved in the organization but didn’t have any say in the decision making. In other words, he was going off on a pointless tirade.
Which approach is correct? What if there is no foreseeable action to be taken? What should we do when we feel stuck between a rock and a hard place? How should we respond to the challenges in life that involve other people’s actions and decisions?
In parshat Pinchas, five sisters confront Moshe with a problem they are facing. Their father, Zelaphehad, had perished in the desert and the land of Israel was going to be divided among the Jewish people. Their understanding was that it would be divided only among the menfolk and they would be left without a portion. With this thought in mind, they approached Moshe to discuss the matter at hand.
Without getting caught up in the details of the laws of inheritance there is a lofty lesson to be learned. Speaking about our grievances with people to merely vent doesn’t get things done. Assuming there is nothing to do will not complete a task. Approaching the powers that be with a request has the possibility to create results. Ultimately, they got what they wanted, and they are forever remembered as upstanding women.
Aaron understood that there is a time for action and not words. Max was disillusioned into believing that complaining to your friends gets things done. The daughters of Zelaphehad taught us that sometimes when actions are not available to you, advocacy is a possibility and will oftentimes have positive results. May we all develop the tools and patience the Torah is imparting to us in this episode.
Rabbi Menachem Tenenbaum is the Associate Regional Director of Central East NCSY (formerly known as the National Conference of Synagogue Youth).