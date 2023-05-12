One of the most striking scenes of our history is referenced at the opening of this week’s parsha; “And the L-rd spoke to Moses on Mount Sinai.” The giving of the Torah at Sinai is when our own eyes witnessed G-d’s presence, and our own ears heard His words emanating from atop the mountain. All of our Torah knowledge can be traced back to that transmission from G-d to Moses.
Imagine the intensity of the moment. The power of hearing and seeing it for yourself.
However, inspiration cannot last forever. The generation that stood at the mountain would wander the desert, and their children would finally enter the Holy Land 40 years later. Could they still be expected to maintain the post-Sinai fervor of that one-time event?
Upon entering the land of Israel, G-d provided the Jews with an opportunity to periodically relive the moment and the strength it offered. Enter “hakhel” (“assembly”) – a gathering of all the Jewish people that, during Temple times, took place once every seven years.
Picture the scene: trumpets resound throughout the land as crowds of people stream toward the Holy Temple. It is the holiday of Sukkot, and in the year following shemitah (the Sabbatical year), all the Jewish people without exception would gather in the Temple courtyard. At this momentous gathering, the king would read selected verses from the Torah containing G-d’s instructions for life – about social responsibility, tithing the crops and caring for the poor.
The people left the gathering reunited and inspired to strengthen their commitment to Jewish life. Through the act of congregating to bolster each other, they would experience renewed inspiration. This hakhel gathering was reminiscent of Sinai; a gathering of the entire Jewish people with the singular objective of heeding G-d’s teachings and feeling motivated to actualize them.
What about today, when we are exiled from our land and the Temple has been destroyed? Where is our “Sinaiesque” recharge?
This year is a year of hakhel. While it cannot be practically observed today in its biblical format in the absence of the Holy Temple, the energy of hakhel is spiritually relevant to us.
The Lubavitcher Rebbe called for the year of hakhel to be used as a time for people to come together and inspire each other to a higher purpose. Practicing hakhel isn’t complicated. Invite fellow Jews to come together, learn some Torah, perform a mitzvah, and be inspired. Family dinners, meetings, or parties; use any opportunity during this unique year to re-experience the power of Sinai.
Rabbi Shneur Itzinger directs the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls with his wife, Simi.