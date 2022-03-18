Generations of Jews have arrived at this week’s parshat Tzav and bewailed its detailed descriptions of the Priests’ sacred service in the Mishkan. As the Torah describes the burning, ashes, fats, innards, flesh, blood, etc. it is all too easy to close the book and to await the return to the narratives of the earlier books of the Torah. While I might understand the desire to write off the book of Leviticus, I would like to offer a different approach.
My teacher, Rabbi Nehemia Polen, once led me through a fun little experiment with the Chumash (The Five Books of the Torah) that I encourage you to try at home. The first step is to count the number of pages in the Chumash from the beginning of Genesis through the end of Deuteronomy. Then, divide that number by two. If you go to the exact middle of the book, you will more often than not find yourself in, or very close to, this week’s Torah portion. Polen would then remind us that we find what is most central at the center. This is to say, all of the details of the sacrificial rite are at the very center of the relationship we cultivate with Hashem through Torah. Surely, that is not to be overlooked.
We may be familiar with the saying, “the devil is in the details.” In truth, this phrase comes from the earlier (and I would argue, truer) statement that, “God is in the details.” Our ancestors offered sacrifices because they desired to give gifts to the Divine. Through the sacrificial rite, they expressed their deeply felt love for God. This hearkens back to the beginning of Genesis, when, “Noah built an altar to Hashem and took of every clean animal and of every clean bird, and offered burnt-offerings on the altar. Hashem smelled the pleasing aroma, and Hashem said in the Divine heart: ‘I will not continue to curse again the ground because of man …” (Genesis 8:20-21)
Noah took comfort in God’s acceptance of Noah’s sacrifice. For nearly 4,000 years since, our people have been comforted by the opportunity we have to please God, to feel close to God, and to trust that this relationship with God will bring us blessing. As with life, when we sift through the messy details of this week’s parsha, we find opportunities for real beauty and connection. Back in parshat Yitro, the Torah told us that we are to be to God, “A kingdom of priests, a holy nation.” (Exodus 19:6) As our priests are dedicated in this week’s parsha, may we use this week to rededicate ourselves to the ways we might serve God in our day.
Rabbi Scott B. Roland is the spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood.