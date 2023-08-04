We recently took a trip out of town during a particularly hectic time. It was overwhelming at home, in the community and at our Chabad House.
During these vulnerable moments, we lose sight of our game plan and we easily get caught up with the many challenges and frustrations that exist in our lives.
You may find yourself more irritable, less patient and annoyed by everything, and especially annoyed by all those people who just don’t get it.
As we were flying home, I looked out the window and took some time to get perspective.
There are indeed innumerable little details down there on the ground, yet from up here it is so still and peaceful.
One of the ways to stay focused and present is to constantly remind yourself of your long-term plan and your true life goal.
As Jewish people, we’ve been through our fair share of challenges, frustrations and setbacks.
If you’ve ever looked through the weekday Amidah prayer, you’ll see that there are 19 blessings that are read three times a day.
No less than six out of the 19 blessings reference our collective job as the Jewish people, to bring about the ultimate Redemption and the return to our Holy Land.
We do that by making our world holier every day through learning Torah, practicing mitzvot and loving our fellow Jew.
We always pulled through, because we had our eye on the prize. We stayed focused on our job and we played the long game.
We certainly experienced difficulties, yet no matter how painful and traumatizing they were, we didn’t let it derail us from our mission to make the world a natural place for G-d to be at home.
If you have some time, take a look at this week’s Torah portion. It’s part of a long speech that Moses gives to the Jewish people right before he passes away.
It’s a pep talk. Remember your job. Don’t get distracted. You’ll be entering the land. Don’t get swept up by the issues, the excitement, the battles.
He mentions the Land of Israel no less than 27 times in this week’s parsha. He implores the Jewish people to fulfill their purpose of making the land holy and bringing G-d into their lives and into the land.
Keep your long term goals as the only things in focus. It will give you the strength to persevere and the inspiration to win over your struggles.
Rabbi Mendy Alevsky directs with his wife, Sara, the Chabad House at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, serving the Jewish campus community and University Circle.