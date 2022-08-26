“If there will be a poor person among you … you shall not harden your heart or clench your hand from giving to your poor brother. Rather, you should open your hand to him, and you should lend him what he needs, whatever he is lacking.” (Deuteronomy 15:7-8)
These passages are the source for the great mitzvah of tzedakah, charity. The Torah is precise in its wording regarding this mitzvah and it is worth examining the passage carefully in order to learn how to observe the mitzvah properly.
For example, although the mitzvah is to assist a needy person in every way possible, the Torah phrases the mitzvah as lending the person money. This teaches us the importance of helping others in the most dignified manner possible. Even if the benefactor knows that the recipient will not be able to reimburse a loan, the assistance should still be extended as such, rather than as a gift.
Receiving a handout is embarrassing and can destroy one’s self-esteem. Accepting a loan, however, allows the person to maintain his dignity. Of course, if the money was lent with the intent that it be repaid, the borrower must repay the loan.
The Talmud also infers from the words, “lend him what he needs, whatever he is lacking,” that different people have different needs. What might be a luxury to one person can be a necessity to another. We must not judge another person’s needs by what we deem to be necessary.
The Rebbe of Belz sees this idea in the redundancy in the passage. The Torah first warns the person not to clench his hand to the poor, and then it instructs him to open his hand to offer assistance. The Torah seems to be making the same point twice. The Rebbe explains that when one’s hand is clenched in a fist, the fingers all appear to be the same size. Only when the hand is opened can the fingers be distinguished according to their individual lengths.
The Torah is telling us that we should not view the poor as fingers clenched in a fist, all with uniform needs. Rather we should open our hands to them, recognizing the needs of each person according to his individual requirements, just like the individual fingers.
The mitzvah of tsedakah is not merely a spontaneous act of compassion. It requires great foresight and insight in order to fulfill it properly, and it helps us develop the tools to become a more sensitive society.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum is co-founder of Jewish Learning Connection based at Waxman Torah Center in University Heights.