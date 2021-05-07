Immersed in college culture as the campus rabbi, something I’ve come across is the popularity for professors to go on sabbatical. The idea is that they need time to disconnect, do research and/or relax.
Doing some research of my own, I realized that many CEO’s are doing it too, and seeing great results. Entire companies are encouraging it. Facebook for example, offers its employees every five years a 30-day paid sabbatical. Known by employees by its nickname “recharge,” the goal is that if they are away from the grind and demands of their 40-60 hour-a-week workload, they are in a better place physically and mentally when they return back to their job, with fresh and new creative energy.
Sabbaticals are on the rise. Estimates of the number of companies that offer sabbaticals range from 19% to 23% – either a paid or unpaid sabbatical leave – which can range anywhere from weeks to months.
When people think about sabbatical, the word vacation sometimes comes to mind. They are, however, not the same:
• Vacations are shorter than sabbaticals. The average American worker receives 10 days of paid time off per year, and on average takes about two weeks of vacation. On the other hand, sabbaticals in the corporate world are on average four to eight weeks, and for some professors, it can be as long as a full year.
• Unlike a vacation, a sabbatical has a goal and must enhance your work in some way. A sabbatical is purpose driven. Usually when professors go on sabbatical, the goal will be to further their research or complete the book or project they’ve always dreamed about. Here at Miami University, for example, faculty members are required to submit a sabbatical request form detailing what they plan to accomplish.
Shemittah, the biblical sabbatical year, is introduced in this week’s Torah portion: “When you come to the land that I am giving you, the land shall rest, a Shabbat to G‑d. You may sow your field for six years ... but in the seventh year, the land shall have a complete rest ...” (Leviticus 25:2-3)
The question that comes to mind is, why does the Torah give the idea that as soon as the Jews enter Israel, they need to immediately observe this sabbatical year? And only afterwards be followed by six years of work? Sounds like the famous question: Which came first: the chicken or the egg? Just here it would only make sense to work first, and then rest. Not the way we understand it from the first verse above.
The answer is that the Torah is inspiring us, that our six years of work must be with the ultimate goal of the sabbatical year! So we start off with a sabbatical year, in which we utilize and devote our time to holy, spiritual pursuits – a “Shabbat to G‑d”.
Then, during the years of work, we would understand that the work is not an end in itself, but a means for creating holiness, and a dwelling place for the divine in this physical world. Bringing heaven down to earth.
Rabbi Yossi Greenberg is the campus rabbi at Miami University in Oxford. Along with his wife, Mushka, they founded Chabad of Oxford in 2013.