Harvard professor and author Norman Kunc addressed a large gathering of principals on the topic of inclusion. At first glance Kunc appeared to be an unlikely choice for a presenter; he sported a ponytail and his speech and movements were unsteady. Kunc has cerebral palsy. He slowly approached the podium and an awkward silence enveloped the room.
As he began to speak, he immediately gained the respect and the confidence of the audience. He was intellectually stimulating, engaging and entertaining. And suddenly, he made his point: “When I entered the room, you wondered why they invited me to present. What could I possibly offer you? But you gave me a chance and now you value me as a contributor … Now you are happy; now it is good.”
How do we make it good if we don’t see it as such? How do we shift from being biased and judgmental to accepting and embracing?
In parsha Bereisheet, we find the recurring phrase of “vayar Elokim ki tov,” “And G-d saw that it was good” (1:4, 10, 12, 18, 22, 25). Ramban comments that this phrase is an expression of the Almighty’s approval; an acknowledgment of a perfect creation. In fact, the phrase is noticeably absent when the Torah records the creation of man because the human being was not created to perfection; rather, man is to strive toward perfection.
Later, the Torah records that on the sixth day of creation, when all was completed, “vehinai tov meod,” “and G-d saw all that He created and it was very good “(1:31). Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains that, while every creation is good, only when the series of creations concluded and Hashem witnessed the harmony and union of creation in its entirety do we find that it was more than good; it was very good.
Perhaps there is an attitudinal lesson here as well. When we observe others, we might view their strengths or perceive their weaknesses. We may focus upon their positive attributes or become fixated upon their negative flaws. While we can’t necessarily don blinders to block unappealing virtues, we could, however, attempt to see the good in people.
Kunc was correct. I was in the audience at Harvard on that day. After some hesitation, the audience clearly gave him a chance. The audience had shifted – by choice – from being judgmental to being accepting and embracing. They saw him as a contributor and themselves as beneficiaries. They put aside previous conceptions and allowed Kunc the opportunity to inform and teach.
Imagine the world of good we could do if we would be willing to see the good in the world.
Rabbi Simcha Dessler is menahel/education director of Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights.