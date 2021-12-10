This week’s portion picks up where Binyamin is arrested for allegedly taking the viceroys’ goblet and the brothers are desperately trying to secure his release.
During the struggle the viceroy – Yosef – realizes that the brothers will do all they can to get Binyamin back, and that the time has come to reveal himself to his brothers. Ushering in the long-awaited family reunion Yosef declares the famous words, “I am Yosef, is my father still alive?”
The first half of Yosef’s statement in which he identifies himself is obviously necessary; the second part of his statement, “is my father still alive,” seems to require some elucidation.
The brothers had just been pleading with Yosef to free Binyamin on the grounds that “if Binyamin does not return to their father Yaakov, then their elderly father will surely expire’” Obviously, Yaakov their father, was still alive. What did Yosef mean with his inquiry about his father?
Additionally, upon receiving no answer to this question, Yosef continues to urge his brothers to bring his father to Egypt immediately. There was obviously no doubt in Yosef’s mind that his father was still alive. Why did he ask that question if he already knew the answer?
The Abarbanel explains that Yosef was employing a conversation starter, knowing that his brothers will be embarrassed to find out that he was indeed the brother that they sold away.
Others find difficulty with this, because a conversation starter which wasn’t just discussed a moment ago would have been more appropriate.
The Lubavitcher Rebbe suggests that since we know that “a person does not accept consolation for a living person,” therefore Yosef extrapolated that his inconsolable father must be experiencing excruciating pain, due to his own (Yosef’s) 22-year disappearance. Hence, upon identifying himself, Yosef immediately poses the question, “Can it really be that my father is still alive, after all these years of perpetual, ongoing anguish?”
This question prompted Yosef’s continued words of a call to action; i.e. to bring his father to him immediately. In order to end Yaakov’s immense pain due to the separation from his dear son, Yosef urged his brothers to bring his father to Egypt so that they may reunite.
This teaches us that although Yosef’s disappearance and Yaakov’s subsequent pain was a punishment from above to Yaakov, nonetheless the moment that the anguish was due to end, it must immediately cease.
In our lives as well, at times punishment and severity must be meted out, but we must be vigilant that the discipline must not linger a moment longer than necessary, and conduct of kindness must resume at once.
