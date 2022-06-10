Our Torah portion this week includes the priestly blessing: “May God bless you and keep you. May God’s countenance shine on you. May God turn toward you and grant you peace.” (Numbers 6:23-27) My rabbi, Dannel Schwartz, often adds his own small sacred intentions for each human being to be strengthened with gezint (health), parnasah (sustenance or livelihood), and resilience for whatever tzuris (hardship) might arise. My rabbi’s Yiddish phrases sweeten the traditional biblical blessing. They remain a powerful Shabbat memory trigger for me.
What are Shabbat memory triggers for you? The traditional teachings about Shabbat describe it as an island in time. But I would beg to differ. I see Shabbat as a peninsula, a form of land extending from a land mass, surrounded by water on most but not all borders. Peninsulas exist on all continents. If you’ve been to one, you know its beauty. But you also know that on a peninsula, you remain connected to the world. From where you stand, you see beauty on three sides. But there is also a world within your sight that needs your urgent attention to help it become restored and whole.
Early 20th century Rabbi Mitchell Salem Fisher once wrote a message that became adapted more than 80 years later for inclusion in the Shabbat service of the Reform Jewish prayer book. He wrote: “Shock us, Adonai, deny to us the false Shabbat which gives us the delusions of satisfaction amid a world of war and hatred; disturb us, O God, and vex us; let not Your Shabbat be a day of torpor and slumber; let it be a time to be stirred and spurred to action.”
When I see these words, I understand a Shabbat practice of great authenticity that I am directed to attain. Shabbat is not a day of luxurious rest. Rather it exists to restore me to full strength to attend to the world on six other days. Just look around the globe: so many of its citizens suffer in poor health or have limited forms of sustenance. It is not on God alone to give them gezint and parnasah. Our conduct must be an answer to the apathy, ignorance and injustice that have left so many people facing tzuris with no one to respond to their needs.
Let this coming Shabbat be the day you are “stirred and spurred to action.” Hold onto this Sabbath and the precious energy it carries and return to the world more prepared to make whole what is broken.
Robert A. Nosanchuk is senior rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth.