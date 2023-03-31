What are you doing for “leil seder?” As I traveled in Israel, the topic of Passover gatherings punctuated small talk between the Americans and the Israelis we visited. Of course, we shared our travel and hosting plans, but more meaningfully, we traded family traditions, descriptions of recipes and fond memories of Seders past. Discussing shared experiences helped me remember how connected we are as a Jewish people, even though at times it may not feel so.
As recent Pew studies revealed, celebrating Passover at a seder meal was one of the two most common rituals observed by Jews around the world each year (the other is fasting on Yom Kippur). And this Shabbat, known as Shabbat HaGadol, marks the final Shabbat before the Passover holiday – a time with the potential to bring us closer through one of our most meaningful holidays.
Ironically, according to the Torah’s account of the first Shabbat HaGadol just five days before the redemption from Egypt, God issued a commandment that applied only to the generation living in that place in time. The mitzvah of preparing the Passover lamb sacrifice (Exodus, Chapter 12), and displaying its blood (sparing the lives of first-born Hebrews) was something only those Israelites living in Egypt could do. For all who came after, it is the zikaron, the remembrance or celebration of that event, and the exodus from Egypt, that’s commanded, “for generations.” All of us, it would seem, are at least one-step removed from the first Passover.
The haggadah and the rabbinic interpretation of the events of the exodus in Torah pushes against the idea of generational divides. At the seder our directive is to see ourselves as if we personally were redeemed from Egypt. In Torah commentary, rabbis extrapolate from Nitzavim (Deuteronomy, 29:13-14) that every Jewish soul past, present and future was standing at Sinai, too. And on Shabbat HaGadol the Haftarah reading from Malachi (3:4-24) preaches a message of redefining the Jewish People through our teshuva (return) and unity, pledging, “I am God and I have not changed; and you are the children of Jacob – you have not ceased to be!” (3:6).
Passover and the texts of this Shabbat HaGadol remind us who we are as a Jewish community. We may live in radically different cultures, socioeconomic conditions, and under different halakhic (Jewish legal) interpretations, but the pivotal moments of our history and our sacred Torah bind us. When turmoil overruns one of our communities, we empathize and support; when great achievements are brought by just a few, we all celebrate.
May this Passover bring us ever closer as Jews, friends of Jews and all who find strength and comfort in the God of Israel.
Rabbi Dan Utley is director of Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise in Claridon Township.