The Shema, the Jew’s Pledge of Allegiance, is found in this week’s portion. The Shema is recited twice daily in the prayers. It is also recited before going to sleep each night. It is found in the tefillin and in the mezuzahs on each doorway. Jews throughout the ages have sacrificed their lives, being burnt at the stake, stabbed in pogroms and being led to the gas chambers, with the Shema on their lips.
After the Holocaust, Rabbi Eliezer Silver of Cincinnati traveled to Europe to help the survivors. He visited a convent where it was reported that many Jewish children had found refuge. The authorities denied that any of the children were Jewish, even challenging the rabbi to prove otherwise. The children had already been separated from their families for several years and most of the memories of their homes had faded. They could not answer any of the rabbi’s questions. Suddenly, Rabbi Silver stood up in front of the children and cried out, “Shema Yisrael, Hashem Elokeinu. Hear O Israel, the L-rd is our G-d.” From all sides of the room there was a chorus of young voices, “Hashem echad. The L-rd is one.” The Shema had aroused the early memories of bedtime, lodged deeply in their minds and hearts. Silver was able to reunite these children with the Jewish community.
What is special about the Shema that it needs so much repetition? Would it not be sufficient to declare our belief one time, assuming that it would not change?
Reciting the Shema is not intended to ensure our belief intellectually. Indeed, once belief has been established there is no concern that it will be forgotten. But a Jew’s faith is a living faith, one that is not merely known but felt as well.
Emotions fade rather quickly. A man may find himself in an intensely embarrassing situation where he is determined to never appear again in public. A few days later, though, he is past the shame. The memory remains, but the emotional turmoil has dissipated. Similarly a situation may stimulate fear. The emotional fear will not last as long as the memory of the circumstances.
That is why the Shema is repeated in so many venues. The Torah wants to make sure that our belief and faith in G-d remains fresh and real and is not merely relegated to the cerebral part of our brain. By reciting it so frequently and by laying the tefillin with the Shema and by witnessing it on the doorway every time we enter or exit a room in our homes, our faith is activated in our hearts and thus creates a meaningful relationship with G-d.
Rabbi Ephraim Nisenbaum is co-founder of Jewish Learning Connection based at Waxman Torah Center in University Heights.