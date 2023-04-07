I’m not fluent in Yiddish, but I do remember my Bubbie saying from time to time, “Have some rachmones on them.” This expression would come up when she thought we needed to show compassion to an individual or a family who was going through a very difficult time. Rachmones (pronounced: rach-moh-ness) is the Yiddish word for “mercy.” In Hebrew, we would use the word Rachum or Rachamim.
This week’s Torah portion is quite unique as it is contains the verses designated to be read or chanted on the Sabbath occurring during the week of Chol Hamoed Pesach, the intermediate days of Passover. The reading for this Shabbat comes from the book of Exodus, Chapter 33,, Verse 12 through Chapter 34, Verse 26.
Within these 38 verses, we find the passage that is known as the 13 Attributes of Mercy. These deeply moving verses, loosely translated, state the following-
“Adonai, Adonai G-d, compassionate, gracious, endlessly patient, loving and true; showing mercy to the thousandth generation: forgiving evil, defiance and wrongdoing; granting pardon.” (Translation taken from “Mishkan Hanefesh”).
In some congregations, we hear these words chanted before removing the Torah from the ark on the Shlosh Regalim, the three pilgrimage festivals (Sukkot, Pesach and Shavuot) as well as on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.
The verses read for Shabbat Chol Hamoed Pesach occur in the Torah immediately following the shameful story of the Golden Calf. The children of Israel, at the base of Mount Sinai, have lost faith as Moses is atop the mountain receiving G-d’s laws. In this moment, the newly freed Israelites are engaged in acts of idolatry and much worse. G-d’s anger and severe discontent coupled with Moses smashing the two tablets depicts a scenario filled with terror, fear and great remorse.
In this week’s verses from Exodus, G-d demonstrates mercy to the children of Israel for their sins and wrongdoings. Mercy is G-d’s ultimate act of forgiveness and compassion
Just as we cleared the chametz from our homes last week in preparation for Passover, we also must spiritually cleanse ourselves of the chametz that contaminates our souls. Pesach is a time of rebirth and of celebrating our freedom. As G-d has shown us how to be merciful and forgiving, let us also symbolically rid ourselves of the chametz that infiltrates our daily lives. We can do this by being better listeners to those around us. We can do this by exercising more compassion and, in the words of my Bubbie, we can do this by “having some rachmones on them” ... by showing forgiveness and mercy.
