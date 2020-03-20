Which was holier – the Holy Temple or the home? Or in contemporary terms, which is holier now – the synagogue or the home?
Obviously, the Temple (or synagogue) is holier. There are scores of halachic restrictions that support that.
The real question – which is more important?
The answer to this lies in the additional reading we should be reading this week, Parshat Hachodesh. We read about the Passover offering that was brought on the eve of redemption from Egypt. One of the major differences between the way the Jews brought this offering then and the way it was brought in later generations is that the entire Passover offering and process in Egypt was performed in private homes whereas future Passover offerings were all brought in the Holy Temple.
This was not simply for practical reasons, being that there was no Temple.
The Exodus was the birth of the Jewish people as a G-dly nation. The Passover offering in Egypt established from the very beginning the ultimate purpose for which the Jewish people, and the entire world, came into being. G-d created the world because “He desired that there be a dwelling place for His Presence in the lowest world.” The offering sent a message about what would become our ultimate mission later on, when we would have a Temple.
The windows of the Temple built by King Solomon were designed wide on the outside and narrow on the inside, to radiate the spiritual light of the Temple outward. The goal of having a Temple is not for G-d’s presence to remain there, but for it to radiate to the rest of the world.
The Jewish home is considered a “mikdash me’at,” literally a miniature sanctuary, or the Holy Temple in microcosm.
The goal in Jewish observance is not what we do in synagogue but what we take from the synagogue and implement in our homes. We are meant to do far more mitzvos at home than we do in the synagogue.
The real purpose of shul is not a place where you go to act more Jewish than you do in your daily life. Shul is the place where you go in order to be inspired to actually do more mitzvos after you leave.
So which is more important? We need both equally.
We all find ourselves in challenging times being confined to our homes. What an opportunity. Let’s resolve to fill our homes with mitzvah observance, ultimately fulfilling G-d’s desire of a dwelling place in this world, with the coming of Moshiach now.
Rabbi Moshe Gancz is director of Fromovitz Chabad Center in Beachwood.